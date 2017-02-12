Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro win national squash titles in Manchester

Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro have won a combined total of 13 national titles between them

Nick Matthew extended his own record with a ninth British national squash title in Manchester.

The former world number one, 36, beat Joe Lee 11-6 11-4 11-8 to claim his sixth consecutive crown.

"It's an honour to win a ninth title. I'm really happy with where my game is" said the three-time world champion.

Laura Massaro beat Sarah-Jane Perry in straight sets for her fourth title, and is now two away from equalling Cassie Jackman's record of six victories.

"I was gunning to get my fourth title today." said 33-year-old Massaro.

Massaro, also a former world number one, beat Perry 11-5 12-10 11-9 to add to her wins from 2011, 2012 and 2016.

She will next travel to the Cleveland Classic on 17 February before joining Matthew on the PSA World Tour event in Chicago a week later.