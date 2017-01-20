Tournament of Champions: Laura Massaro beaten by Camille Serme in final

Laura Massaro (left) led 2-1 but Serme came back to take the title
England's Laura Massaro was beaten by France's Camille Serme in a five-game Tournament of Champions final.

World number five Massaro, 33, led after three games in New York but went down 13-11 8-11 4-11 11-3 11-7 as Serme added to her 2016 US Open title.

"I went out there in the fourth like I was going into a boxing ring," said world number four Serme, 27. "I had to fight because I felt tired and flat."

Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad beat France's Gregory Gaultier in the men's final.

Gawad, 25, came from a game down to win 6-11 11-6 12-10 11-6 in Grand Central Terminal and secure a third consecutive major title.

Serme and Gawad are both first-time winners of the event, which first took place in 1930.

Massaro is yet to win the tournament, having also finished runner-up to Nicol David in 2014.

