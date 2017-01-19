Squash Tournament of Champions: Laura Massaro beats Sarah-Jane Perry to reach final

Massaro, a former world number one, is through to the final in New York

England's Laura Massaro beat compatriot Sarah-Jane Perry to reach the women's final of the Tournament of Champions.

Massaro, 33, took 40 minutes to beat Perry 3-0 in New York and will now face France's Camille Serme.

"Sarah-Jane has been in great form this week beating some of the very top players so I'm very proud with the way I played today," said Massaro.

England's James Willstrop missed out on a place in the men's final, losing 3-0 to Karim Abdel Gawad in the last four.