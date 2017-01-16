BBC Sport - Squash: James Willstrop finally beats Nick Matthew after 10 years

Willstrop finally beats Matthew after 10 years

  Squash

British number two James Willstrop ends a run of 10 years and 19 defeats by beating number one Nick Matthew at New York's Grand Central Station.

