BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Moving tribute to Bradley Lowery
Watch: SPOTY's moving tribute to Bradley Lowery
- From the section Sports Personality
Watch a moving tribute to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who is posthumously given The Helen Rollason award at Sports Personality of the Year 2017.
READ MORE: Bradley Lowery's parents collect Helen Rollason Award
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired