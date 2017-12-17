BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea stunned after being named runner-up in BBC Sports Personality award
Rea stunned to be named BBC SPOTY runner-up
- From the section Sports Personality
Northern Ireland's triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he was "taken aback" to be named runner-up at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in Liverpool.
World 10,000m champion Sir Mo Farah won the public vote while Paralympic athlete Jonnie Peacock took third place.
"There is going to be some phone bill in our little country tonight," Rea told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired