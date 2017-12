BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Date: Sunday, 17 December Time: 18:45 GMT Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 will be crowned on Sunday but what are they key factors in the make-up of previous winners? From birthplace to facial attributes, we've been analysing the ideal candidate...

Which are the most successful sports?

Where were winners born?

Dark hair dominates for men

But females winners are more likely to be blonde

What is the best age to win SPOTY?

Ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were joint winners of the award in 1984

From tallest to shortest

When do SPOTY winners achieve their key successes?

The ideal ingredients