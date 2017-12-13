BBC Sport - BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for award

Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for Sports Personality

Liverpool's iconic stars get excited for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, to be presented on Sunday 17 December at the city's Echo Arena.

SPORTS PERSONALITY: The 2017 contenders

Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, Sunday 17 December, live from 18:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for Sports Personality

Video

England have 'good chance' of turning Ashes around - Finn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

Video

Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars? Part 2

Video

England behave like students - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kay scores 'goal of his life' for Port Vale

Video

Powell's hopes for new WSL 1 club Brighton

Video

Can the Eagles win without Wentz?

Video

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Video

Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired