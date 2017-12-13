BBC Sport - BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for award
Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for Sports Personality
- From the section Sports Personality
Liverpool's iconic stars get excited for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, to be presented on Sunday 17 December at the city's Echo Arena.
SPORTS PERSONALITY: The 2017 contenders
Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, Sunday 17 December, live from 18:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired