BBC Sports Personality 2017: England women cricketers win team award

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality of the Year 2017: England Women's Cricket Team

England women's cricketers won the Team of the Year award at the BBC Sports Personality show after their 2017 World Cup triumph.

They beat India by nine runs after a stunning fightback in the final at Lord's in July.

Anya Shrubsole, named player of the match after taking five wickets in 19 balls, was one of 12 nominees for the main Sports Personality award.

England also drew the multi-format Women's Ashes series in Australia.

In the World Cup final, India had looked set for victory at 191-3 as they chased a target of 229.

But Shrubsole's performance sparked a collapse of seven wickets for 28 runs.

She finished with 6-46 - the best figures in a World Cup final - as India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused.

England captain Heather Knight said: "I can't stop smiling. I am so proud of this group of girls. We made it hard for ourselves but I couldn't care less.

"We held our nerve. Anya Shrubsole - what a hero."

The victory was lapped up by a sell-out crowd of 26,500, made front-page news and was followed by more than one million users on the BBC Sport website.

All-rounder Danielle Hazell said: "Thank you for the award, it's been a fantastic year for women's cricket and women's sport in general.

"Hopefully we have gone places to inspire women's cricket and beyond."

Media playback is not supported on this device How Shrubsole's childhood dream came true