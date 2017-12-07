BBC Young Sports Personality 2017: Ellie Downie, Millie Knight, Phil Foden on shortlist

The final three - Ellie Downie, Phil Foden and Millie Knight

Three rising stars have been named on the final shortlist for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Gymnast Ellie Downie, footballer Phil Foden and Para-skier Millie Knight are the trio still in contention from the initial shortlist of 10.

The winner will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality show on Sunday, 17 December.

Footballer Wayne Rooney, tennis player Andy Murray and swimmer Ellie Robinson are among the former winners.

The top three were picked from an original list of 10 - shortlisted by an expert panel - which also included Kare Adenegan (Para-athletics), Rhian Brewster (football), Sophie Ecclestone (cricket), Ieuan James (canoeing), Marcus Smith (rugby union), Jess Stretton (Para-archery) and Ben Woodburn (football).

The contenders

Ellie Downie

Age: 18 Sport: Gymnastics

Became the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international event with victory at the European Championships.

She also won silvers in the vault and floor, and bronze in the uneven bars.

The 2015 Young Sports Personality winner was the first Briton to qualify for every individual final.

Phil Foden

Age: 17 Sport: Football

Claimed the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player after helping inspire England to victory in the Under-17 World Cup.

The midfielder scored twice as they came from behind to beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

Made his senior debut for Manchester City in a Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Millie Knight

Age: 18 Sport: Para-skiing

The visually impaired teenager and guide Brett Wild won downhill gold at the World Para-alpine Skiing Championships.

It was a first world title for a British Para-skier, and she went on to take silvers in the giant slalom, slalom and super combined events.

On the World Cup circuit, Knight secured 11 medals including seven golds in the months leading up to the championships.

About BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

This award goes to the outstanding young sportsperson aged 17 or under on 1 January 2017, selected from nominations made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust. Nominations closed on 16 November 2017.

Judging panel

The Young Sports Personality of the Year award is determined by the following panel: