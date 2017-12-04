Noel Gallagher to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Liverpool

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017
Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show at Liverpool's Echo Arena on Sunday, 17 December.

The former Oasis star, a Manchester City fan, will perform two songs at the event which will be live on BBC One.

The show, fronted by Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, will also feature music throughout the evening from the BBC Philharmonic.

Rag 'n' Bone Man has already been named as one of the music acts.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets to be in the audience are priced at £49.50, plus £2.55 fulfilment fee per booking.

They can be purchased online via www.echoarena.com/spoty2017 or by calling 0844 8000 400.

Children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.

Gallagher will perform two tracks, including a song from his number one album "Who Built The Moon?" and one which has been specially arranged for the night.

A shortlist of 12 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award was revealed last week, with a public vote on the night deciding the winner.

