BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Candidates try to guess who tweeted about them
SPOTY candidates: Celebrity tweets
- From the section Sports Personality
Some of the candidates for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2017 try to guess which celebrity tweeted about them.
Watch the 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Sunday 17 December, live from 18:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
