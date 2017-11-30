Rag 'n' Bone Man to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Liverpool

Singer Rag 'n' Bone Man's album Human went to number one in the UK earlier this year

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

The final tickets for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show are to go on sale from Friday with Rag 'n' Bone Man named as one of the music acts.

He will perform at Liverpool's Echo Arena and in front of millions watching on BBC One on 17 December.

Remaining tickets will be available from 10:00 GMT on Friday.

The show, fronted by Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, features music throughout the evening from the BBC Philharmonic.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets to be in the audience are priced at £49.50, plus £2.55 fulfilment fee per booking.

They can be purchased online via www.echoarena.com/spoty2017 or by calling 0844 8000 400.

Children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.

Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag 'n' Bone Man, has enjoyed a successful year with his album Human becoming the fastest-selling male debut album of the decade.

He will perform during one of the big moments of the night. Further music acts are to be announced.

A shortlist of 12 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award was revealed on Monday, with a public vote on the night deciding the winner.