Mo Farah: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 contender

We are showcasing each of the 12 contenders in the run-up to the Sports Personality of the Year award on 17 December. Today - Sir Mo Farah.

Age: 34 Sport: Athletics

Year in a nutshell

Stormed to his third consecutive world 10,000m gold despite almost falling twice late in the race in London in August.

Also won 5,000m silver at the Worlds, missing out on a fifth major championships distance double in a row. Won the final track race of his career - over the same distance at a Diamond League event in Zurich - and will now concentrate on road races.

The Somali-born Londoner, a four-time Olympic champion, received a knighthood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in November.

'Ultimate winning machine'

Former long-distance runner Brendan Foster, the 1974 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, on Farah.

"He was desperate to be successful. He left the UK behind to train in America, and showed courage and bravery.

"Mo has been ruthless in his execution, fast, strong and hard-working. He just loves being on that rostrum. He's a fierce competitor - his training, preparation and application is second to none. He is the ultimate winning machine.

"When you look at the record books, he is right up there. For my money he is the greatest distance runner of all time. He's been a joy to be close to and watch."

How did he get here?

Developed an early talent for running - finishing ninth in the English schools cross-country championship at 13, and winning the race the following year.

He landed the European junior 5,000m crown in 2001 and, 10 years later, took his first world title in the event.

Has since won, and retained, Olympic titles at 5,000m and 10,000m. He is a triple world champion over both distances.

With 10 major global titles, he is the world's most successful distance runner, and has won the Great North Run half marathon a record four consecutive times.

What he said: "It's been a long journey but it's been incredible."

What you say

Richard H: Mo Farah my pick for SPOTY. Gold and silver at the World Athletics Champs at age 34, most successful British distance runner ever, won Great North Run again, knighthood, all-round top family bloke and inspiration.

Annabel Jones: Seriously Mo Farah HAS to win SPOTY this year (I've been saying this for at least six years)... Come on Mo! #onemomile #moknows #sirmo #mobot #hero #champ #goat

Mozam: It would be a travesty if Sir @Mo_Farah didn't win SPOTY. Icon. Hero. Legend

Sports Personality record: 2016: 4th 2015: 7th 2013: 4th 2012: 4th 2011: 3rd. Of the 17 athletics winners, Paula Radcliffe was the last long-distance runner to triumph, in 2002.

