Rag 'n' Bone Man & Rebecca Ferguson to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Rebecca Ferguson and Rag 'n' Bone Man will perform in Liverpool

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

The final tickets for the Sports Personality of the Year show are going on sale with Rebecca Ferguson and Rag 'n' Bone Man named as two of the music acts.

They will perform at Liverpool's Echo Arena and in front of millions watching on BBC One on 17 December.

Remaining tickets go on sale on Thursday from 09:00 GMT.

The show, fronted by Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, features music from the BBC Philharmonic.

A shortlist of 12 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award was announced on Monday, with a public vote on the night deciding the winner.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets to be in the audience are priced at £49.50 plus administration fees.

They can be purchased online via www.echoarena.com/spoty2017. or by calling 0844 8000 400 (Calls cost 5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

All tickets are subject to administration fees and children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.

Who will be appearing?

Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag 'n' Bone Man, has enjoyed a successful year with his album Human becoming the fastest-selling male debut album of the decade.

He will perform his new single 'Grace' during a moving segment dedicated to those sporting icons that have died in the past 12 months.

"It's a privilege to perform in such an iconic BBC programme. It's been an amazing year for sport and I'm looking forward to singing in front of some of the biggest sporting stars the UK has to offer," he said.

Liverpool-born Ferguson, a former X Factor runner-up, will feature during a special moment to commemorate the recipient of this year's lifetime achievement award.

"It will be amazing to perform right here in my home town of Liverpool for such a huge BBC event, I honestly can't wait," she said.