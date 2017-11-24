BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Overseas Award vote opens on Friday

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 programme will be held on Sunday, 17 December

Voting for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Overseas Award opens at 12:00 GMT on Friday, 24 November.

The general public will be able to choose their winner from the shortlist of six sports stars, which will be revealed on the BBC Sport website.

The award recognises the overseas athlete who has made the most substantial contribution to sport in their field in the past 12 months.

In 2016, US gymnast Simone Biles won after she secured four Olympic golds.

The public can vote via the BBC Sport website for the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year. In order to cast your vote, you will need to be signed in to your BBC account. To sign up for a BBC account and for more information, visit bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/account.

Voting closes at 12:00 GMT on Friday, 8 December.

The winner of this year's prestigious award will be revealed before the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, which will come live from Liverpool Echo Arena on Sunday, 17 December.

Creating a BBC account now will also mean you are ready to vote for the main Sports Personality of the Year award on the night.

Full terms and conditions for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, including the Overseas Award, can be found on our Sports Personality index.