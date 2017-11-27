BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Shortlist of 12 revealed for award
|Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website
A shortlist of 12 contenders has been announced for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award.
They will go forward to a public vote on the night of the live show in Liverpool on Sunday, 17 December. The nominees are:
Elise Christie - Short Track Speed Skating; Sir Mo Farah - Athletics, Chris Froome - Cycling, Lewis Hamilton - F1, Anthony Joshua - Boxing, Harry Kane - Football
Johanna Konta - Tennis, Jonnie Peacock - Para-athletics, Adam Peaty - Swimming, Jonathan Rea - Motorcycling, Anya Shrubsole - Cricket, Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo
How do you vote?
The public will vote for their favourite by phone and online during the live show.
Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the programme and online. There is no voting via email, Red Button or by text.
This year's event will take place in front of an audience of nearly 11,000 people at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.
|Past 10 winners
|2016: Andy Murray (tennis)
|2011: Mark Cavendish (cycling)
|2015: Andy Murray (tennis)
|2010: AP McCoy (horse racing)
|2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)
|2009: Ryan Giggs (football)
|2013: Andy Murray (tennis)
|2008: Sir Chris Hoy (cycling)
|2012: Sir Bradley Wiggins (cycling)
|2007: Joe Calzaghe (boxing)
What are the other awards?
In addition to the main prize, there will also be seven other awards:
- Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Overseas Sports Personality of the Year (Vote for your Overseas winner here)
- Young Sports Personality of the Year
- Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Get Inspired Unsung Hero
Who decides the shortlist?
The shortlist was compiled by a 12-member panel:
- Representatives from BBC Sport: Barbara Slater (director, BBC Sport), Philip Bernie (head of TV sport) and Carl Doran (executive editor, BBC Sports Personality of the Year)
- Representative from BBC Radio 5 live: Eleanor Oldroyd
- Broadcaster and former Olympian: Darren Campbell
- Broadcaster and former Paralympian: Danny Crates
- Broadcaster and former rugby union player: Maggie Alphonsi
- Broadcaster: Colin Murray
- Representative from sports industry: Dame Katherine Grainger
- Newspapers: Dominic Hart (Mirror/Sunday People), Alyson Rudd (The Times), Laura Williamson (Daily Mail)
What happened last year?
Andy Murray was voted 2016 Sports Personality for a record third time after winning his second Wimbledon title.
The Scot finished ahead of triathlete Alistair Brownlee in second, with showjumper Nick Skelton third.
Leicester City won team of the year after their Premier League triumph, with Claudio Ranieri picking up the coach award.
American gymnast Simone Biles was overseas personality, while swimmers Michael Phelps (lifetime achievement) and Ellie Robinson (young personality) were also honoured.
Charity runner Ben Smith received the Helen Rollason Award and the unsung hero trophy went to boxing club founder Marcellus Baz.