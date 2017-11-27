BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Shortlist of 12 revealed for award

The 12 contenders for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

A shortlist of 12 contenders has been announced for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award.

They will go forward to a public vote on the night of the live show in Liverpool on Sunday, 17 December. The nominees are:

Elise Christie - Short Track Speed Skating; Sir Mo Farah - Athletics, Chris Froome - Cycling, Lewis Hamilton - F1, Anthony Joshua - Boxing, Harry Kane - Football

Johanna Konta - Tennis, Jonnie Peacock - Para-athletics, Adam Peaty - Swimming, Jonathan Rea - Motorcycling, Anya Shrubsole - Cricket, Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo

How do you vote?

The public will vote for their favourite by phone and online during the live show.

Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the programme and online. There is no voting via email, Red Button or by text.

This year's event will take place in front of an audience of nearly 11,000 people at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Past 10 winners 2016: Andy Murray (tennis) 2011: Mark Cavendish (cycling) 2015: Andy Murray (tennis) 2010: AP McCoy (horse racing) 2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1) 2009: Ryan Giggs (football) 2013: Andy Murray (tennis) 2008: Sir Chris Hoy (cycling) 2012: Sir Bradley Wiggins (cycling) 2007: Joe Calzaghe (boxing)

What are the other awards?

In addition to the main prize, there will also be seven other awards:

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year (Vote for your Overseas winner here)

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity

Lifetime Achievement Award

Get Inspired Unsung Hero

Who decides the shortlist?

The shortlist was compiled by a 12-member panel:

Representatives from BBC Sport: Barbara Slater (director, BBC Sport), Philip Bernie (head of TV sport) and Carl Doran (executive editor, BBC Sports Personality of the Year)

Representative from BBC Radio 5 live: Eleanor Oldroyd

Broadcaster and former Olympian: Darren Campbell

Broadcaster and former Paralympian: Danny Crates

Broadcaster and former rugby union player: Maggie Alphonsi

Broadcaster: Colin Murray

Representative from sports industry: Dame Katherine Grainger

Newspapers: Dominic Hart (Mirror/Sunday People), Alyson Rudd (The Times), Laura Williamson (Daily Mail)

The Panel (L-R): Colin Murray, Alyson Rudd, Darren Campbell, Dominic Hart, Eleanor Oldroyd, Dame Katherine Grainger, Barbara Slater, Maggie Alphonsi, Carl Doran, Danny Crates and Philip Bernie

What happened last year?

Andy Murray was voted 2016 Sports Personality for a record third time after winning his second Wimbledon title.

The Scot finished ahead of triathlete Alistair Brownlee in second, with showjumper Nick Skelton third.

Leicester City won team of the year after their Premier League triumph, with Claudio Ranieri picking up the coach award.

American gymnast Simone Biles was overseas personality, while swimmers Michael Phelps (lifetime achievement) and Ellie Robinson (young personality) were also honoured.

Charity runner Ben Smith received the Helen Rollason Award and the unsung hero trophy went to boxing club founder Marcellus Baz.