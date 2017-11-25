Young Sports Personality 2017: Top 10 revealed for BBC award

Media playback is not supported on this device Swimmer Robinson wins 2016 Young Sports Personality

These are the ones to watch - the rising stars of British sport.

The 10 athletes on the shortlist for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017 are:

Kare Adenegan (Para-athletics), Rhian Brewster (football), Ellie Downie (gymnastics), Sophie Ecclestone (cricket), Phil Foden (football).

Ieuan James (canoeing), Millie Knight (Para-skiing), Marcus Smith (rugby union), Jess Stretton (Para-archery) and Ben Woodburn (football).

One of these teenagers will follow in the footsteps of past winners such as Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney, Amber Hill, Tom Daley and Andy Murray.

The top three contenders will be announced on Blue Peter on Thursday, 7 December, while the overall winner will be presented with the trophy during the Sports Personality show from Liverpool on BBC One on 17 December.

The contenders

Kare Adenegan

Age: 16 Sport: Para-athletics

Picked up three medals at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Competing in T34 wheeelchair races, she won silver in the 100m and bronzes in the 400m and 800m.

Adenegan, who has cerebral palsy, is one of the young ambassadors supporting Birmingham's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games,

Rhian Brewster

Age: 17 Sport: Football

Won the Golden Boot for tournament top scorer with eight goals as England lifted the Under-17 World Cup.

The Liverpool striker scored successive hat-tricks in victories over the USA and Brazil in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

He also grabbed England's opener in the 5-2 final win over Spain.

Ellie Downie

Age: 18 Sport: Gymnastics

Became the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international event with victory at the European Championships.

She also won two silvers in the vault and floor, and bronze in the uneven bars.

The 2015 Young Sports Personality winner was the first Briton to qualify for every individual final.

Sophie Ecclestone

Age: 18 Sport: Cricket

Selected for England's Women's Ashes squad at the age of just 18, she was a key member of the team in the drawn series.

The left-arm spinner took 3-107 in the Test match, the best figures of any England bowler.

Ecclestone also played for Lancashire Thunder in the Women's Super League.

Phil Foden

Age: 17 Sport: Football

Claimed the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player after helping inspire England to victory in the Under-17 World Cup.

The midfielder scored twice as they came from behind to beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

Made his senior debut for Manchester City in a Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Ieuan James

Age: 18 Sport: Canoeing

Won gold medals in the K1 200m at both the junior and under-23 world and European championships.

He was the first British competitor to complete the double, and the first Briton for 22 years to win a canoe sprint world junior title.

James won the Sir Peter Heatly Trophy for the Scottish Young Athlete of the Year.

Millie Knight

Age: 18 Sport: Para-skiing

The visually-impaired teenager and guide Brett Wild won downhill gold at the World Para-alpine Skiing Championships.

It was a first world title for a British Para-skier, and she went on to take silvers in the giant slalom, slalom and super combined events.

On the World Cup circuit, Knight secured 11 medals including seven golds in the months leading up to the championships.

Marcus Smith

Age: 18 Sport: Rugby union

Has gone from playing school rugby to becoming the first-choice number 10 at Premiership club Harlequins.

A week after making his professional debut, he produced a man-of-the-match performance against Wasps to end their 22-match winning streak at home.

In October, Smith was called into the full England squad for the autumn international series.

Jess Stretton

Age: 17 Sport: Para-archery

The Paralympic champion claimed two gold medals at the World Para-archery Championships in Beijing.

The Londoner, who has cerebral palsy, began by winning the W1 pairs final with 2004 Paralympic champion John Cavanagh.

Then, in a rematch of the 2016 Paralympic gold-medal contest in Rio, she defeated fellow Briton Jo Frith to add the individual title.

Ben Woodburn

Age: 18 Sport: Football

Scored a stunning winner on his international debut as a Wales substitute in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Austria.

At 17 years and 322 days, that goal made him Wales' second youngest scorer after Gareth Bale.

The Liverpool forward, who also set up Hal Robson-Kanu's opener against Moldova, won the Wales' Young Player of the Year award.

About BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

This award goes to the outstanding young sportsperson aged 17 or under on 1 January 2017, selected from nominations made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust. Nominations closed on 16 November 2017.

Judging panel

The Young Sports Personality of the Year award is determined by the following panel: