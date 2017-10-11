Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft thanks her unsung hero - a coach who goes above and beyond each week.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award celebrates individuals who spend their free time to help people in grass-roots activity and sports.

Regional winners will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in Liverpool on Sunday, 17 December where the overall winner will be announced.