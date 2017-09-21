BBC Sport - NI skipper Steven Davis supports search for Unsung Heroes
NI skipper Davis supports search for Unsung Heroes
Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis is backing the local campaign to highlight the role of unsung heroes in sport.
The regional winners will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony in Liverpool in December where the overall winner will be announced.
Davis said he remains indebted to his boyhood coach Joe Kincaid from his days at St Andrew's youth team in Belfast.
