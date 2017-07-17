BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Liverpool to stage 2017 ceremony

Last year, Andy Murray became the first person to win the award on three occasions

The 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will be held on Sunday, 17 December at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

The prestigious awards event, first staged in 1954, was last held at the venue in 2008.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will host a celebration of the best sporting achievements of 2017, in front of an audience of nearly 11,000.

Britain's world number one tennis player Andy Murray has won the main prize in three of the past four years.

The Scot is the only person to win the award more than twice, while other former winners include Bobby Moore, Sir Henry Cooper, Virginia Wade and Daley Thompson, plus Princess Anne and daughter Zara Phillips.

Ticket details for this year's event will be announced later in the year.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "2017 marks a very exciting year of sport, from England winning the Six Nations to Chelsea winning the Premier League, Arsenal scooping the FA Cup at Wembley to Anthony Joshua's nail-biting fight against Wladimir Klitschko."

Liverpool's mayor Joe Anderson said: "We're honoured and excited to be rolling out the red carpet for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Liverpool.

"We're a city full of passionate sports fans and we're renowned the world over for our hospitality, so we cannot wait to welcome the BBC in December."