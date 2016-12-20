BBC Sport - BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from the red carpet
Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from Sports Personality
- From the section Sports Personality
Olympic taekwondo silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad vlogs from BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016, featuring 16 sporting heroes, the greatest Olympian ever, and the new Strictly Come Dancing champion. This time nobody cries...
WATCH MORE: Lutalo Muhammad loves hot sauce on popcorn
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired