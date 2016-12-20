BBC Sport - BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from the red carpet

Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from Sports Personality

Olympic taekwondo silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad vlogs from BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016, featuring 16 sporting heroes, the greatest Olympian ever, and the new Strictly Come Dancing champion. This time nobody cries...

