BBC Sport - BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Andy Murray receives trophy
'Kim voted for Nick Skelton' - Murray's speech
Andy Murray receives the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award for an unprecedented third time - but reveals he was not wife Kim's choice of winner.
