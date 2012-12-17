Wiggins teases 'Susan' Barker in 2012

Bradley Wiggins teases host Sue Barker by calling her "Susan" as they discuss his record-breaking year ahead of his coronation as Sports Personality of the Year 2012.

Barker has stepped down as a presenter of BBC Sports Personality of the Year after 19 years in the role.

