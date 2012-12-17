Wiggins teases 'Susan' Barker in 2012
- From the section Sports Personality
Bradley Wiggins teases host Sue Barker by calling her "Susan" as they discuss his record-breaking year ahead of his coronation as Sports Personality of the Year 2012.
Barker has stepped down as a presenter of BBC Sports Personality of the Year after 19 years in the role.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired