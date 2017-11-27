Jason Doyle: Swindon Robins departure 'not ideal', says Alun Rossiter

Jason Doyle won league titles with Swindon Robins in 2012 and 2017

Jason Doyle's departure from Swindon Robins is "bitterly disappointing", says team manager Alun Rossiter.

World champion Doyle captained Swindon to the Premiership title last season, riding alongside team-mate Nick Morris.

But with new rules for the 2018 season limiting teams to one rider with a starting average of more than 8.00, the Robins have been forced to drop Doyle halfway through his two-year contract.

"It was a decision that had to be made, unfortunately," Rossiter said.

He told BBC Wiltshire: "I didn't want it, the owners didn't want it, but we decided to go down this route with the way the team building is going.

"It was very amicable, but not ideal whatsoever and at the end of the day I'd have been more than happy to have Jason Doyle back."

Rossiter, who is also Great Britain manager, said Swindon had voted against the new regulations, but been outvoted by others.

He added: "Why shouldn't I [have both riders]? I've got the world champion and another rider who was at the top of his game last year and had a fantastic year and eight out of 10 times won us meetings.

"It was bitterly disappointing and we certainly voted against it."

Rossiter predicted Doyle's replacement would be announced imminently as Swindon look to build a side capable of defending their Premiership title in 2018.