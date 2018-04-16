World Snooker Championship: How to watch on the BBC

From the section

Mark Selby celebrates winning the 2017 World Championship

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and online.

Watch all of the action as world number one Mark Selby aims to win a third successive title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The tournament starts on 21 April, with the final to be played on 6-7 May.

Coverage

All times BST

Saturday, 21 April

13:45-16:35, BBC One

10:00-14:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:30; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 00:05-00:55, BBC Two

Extra, 00:55-02:55, BBC Two

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 22 April

10:00-12:15, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

12:30-13:00, 16:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:25-00:15, BBC Two

Extra, 00:15-02:15, BBC Two

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Monday, 23 April

10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 24 April

10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 25 April

10:00-11:30 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Thursday, 26 April

13:00-18:00, BBC Two

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10, 09:10-10:00 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Friday, 27 April

10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:35-00:25, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:25-02:25, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 28 April

10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:20-02:20, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 29 April

10:00-11:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:20-02:20, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Monday, 30 April

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 1 May

10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 2 May

10:00-11:30, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Thursday, 3 May

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Table One, 13:00-18:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Highlights, repeats, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button

Extra, repeat, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button

Friday, 4 May

10:00-12:00, 13:00-15:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

16:00-18:00, 21:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Table One, 10:00-12:00; 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two

Highlights, repeat, 05:00-10:00, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 5 May

10:00-12:10, 16:10-18:00 & 19:30-22:00, BBC Two

16:55-18:00, BBC Red Button

Table One, 10:00-18:00; 19:30-22:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights, repeat, 05:00-10:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 6 May

Final - 14:00-17:30 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two

Monday, 7 May

Final - 14:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.

Session start times are subject to change.