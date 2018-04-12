World Championship qualifiers: Liang Wenbo misses black for second 147 of match

Liang Wenbo's 147 was the eighth of the season and 139th in a competitive match

China's Liang Wenbo missed the final black for an unprecedented second 147 break in his first-round match in World Championship qualifying.

The 31-year-old world number 19 made a maximum in the 10th frame against Rod Lawler before missing a straightforward black on 140 in the 12th.

No player has made two 147s in a competitive match.

Liang's 140 sealed a 10-2 victory and put him into round two at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

"I played well and I had a very good chance," he told World Snooker.

"I just want to play my game and show what I do in practice - that I can do 147s. Today was a very good chance. I tried.

"I need to calm down and focus now for my next match."

Liang will play compatriot Zhao Xintong, who beat Aditya Mehta 10-8, in the second round.

Liang's 147 was his second of the season and third of his career, having made one at the English Open in October.

There are 16 qualifying spots available for the World Championships, with those winning three matches joining the world's top 16 players in April 19's main draw.

The World Championships at the Crucible run from 21 April to 7 May.