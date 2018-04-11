World Championship qualifiers: Ng On Yee knocked out by Matthew Selt

Ng On Yee
Ng On Yee is the women's world number one

Women's world champion Ng On Yee was knocked out by Matthew Selt on the opening day of qualifying for the World Championships.

Englishman Selt, the world number 57, opened up an eight-frame lead before winning 10-1 as Hong Kong's On Yee, 27, failed to make a break of 50.

The qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield finish on 18 April.

The World Championships at the Crucible run from 21 April to 7 May.

England's Reanne Evans, the 11-time world women's champion, faces Welshman Dominic Dale on Wednesday.

Jimmy White, six-time runner-up at the Crucible, plays Sam Craigie on Thursday, while former world champions Peter Ebdon, Graeme Dott and Ken Doherty are also in the 128-player draw.

There are 16 qualifying spots available for the World Championship, with those winning three matches joining the world's top 16 players in April 19's main draw.

