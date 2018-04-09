World Championship qualifiers: Ng On Yee and Reanne Evans in the draw

On Yee is the current women's world number one

World women's champion Ng On Yee will face Matthew Selt in the first round of qualifying for the World Championship.

England's Reanne Evans, the 11-time world women's champion, comes up against Welshman Dominic Dale.

The legendary Jimmy White and former world champions Peter Ebdon, Graeme Dott and Ken Doherty are all in the 128-player draw.

The best-of-19 qualifiers run from 11 to 18 April at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Players have to progress through three rounds of matches to join the 16 seeds in the main draw, which takes place at the Crucible Theatre on 19 April.

The tournament begins on 21 April, live across BBC online, TV and radio.

World number 57 Selt said he cannot afford to "underestimate" Ng as "she is a talent and can really play".

He told BBC Sport: "I hope she gives me a tough game because it could set me up well through the rest of the qualifiers.

"I could have been handed a tougher draw, but I need to respect her.

"I need to win, I don't want to drop out of the top-64 because if I do, it is a long road back from there."