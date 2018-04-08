China Open: Mark Selby beats Barry Hawkins to retain title

Mark Selby
Selby has won the China Open in three out of the past four years

World number one Mark Selby retained the China Open title by thrashing Barry Hawkins 11-3 in the final in Beijing.

Selby's victory was the ideal preparation before he defends his title at the World Championship, which starts on 21 April at the Crucible, Sheffield.

The Leicester man fell behind but claimed 11 of the next 12 frames, including breaks of 132, 112 and 90.

It was Selby's third China Open triumph in the past four years, and his 14th ranking title overall.

The winner's £225,000 prize is the biggest of any event outside the World Championship, which has a record £425,000 on offer for the victor this year.

The qualifying event for the season-ending showpiece begins at Pond's Forge in Sheffield on Wednesday.

