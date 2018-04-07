China Open 2018: Defending champion Mark Selby through to final against Barry Hawkins

Mark Selby will defend his crown in Sunday's China Open final

Defending champion Mark Selby beat Kyren Wilson at the China Open to set up a final against Barry Hawkins.

Leicester's Selby was tied 8-8 at one stage in his semi-final with Wilson, but won the final two frames to progress 10-8.

The world number one will now defend his title against Barry Hawkins in Sunday's showpiece in Beijing.

Hawkins booked his place in the final after overcoming Australian Neil Robertson 10-6 on Saturday.

The China Open is the last event before the season-ending World Championship in Sheffield starts on 21 April.