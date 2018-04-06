China Open: Mark Selby & Neil Robertson reach semi-finals

From the section

Mark Selby has won three world titles in the past four years

Defending champion and world number one Mark Selby reached the semi-finals of the China Open with a 6-2 victory over Mark Williams in Beijing.

Selby, 34, made breaks of 143 and 136 and next faces fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson, who beat Jack Lisowski 6-5.

Australia's Neil Robertson made six breaks over 60, including a century, to thrash Stuart Bingham 6-0.

Robertson will face England's Barry Hawkins, a 6-5 winner over Tom Ford, in the other semi.

The China Open is the last event before the season-ending World Championship in Sheffield starts on 21 April.