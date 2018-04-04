China Open: Stuart Bingham makes 147 break a day after Ronnie O'Sullivan

Stuart Bingham
Bingham won the world title in 2015

Former world champion Stuart Bingham became the second player to make a maximum 147 break at the China Open in Beijing this week.

Bingham's break in his 6-5 second-round victory over fellow Englishman Ricky Walden came a day after Ronnie O'Sullivan's 14th career 147 effort.

It means the two players will share the £42,000 highest-break prize money.

Defending champion Mark Selby progressed to the last 16 with a 6-3 win over Ben Woollaston.

China's Ding Junhui was in high-scoring form, making breaks of 138, 133 and 90 in his 6-2 win over compatriot Xiao Guodong, two-time world champion Mark Williams beat Michael Holt 6-1 and Kyren Wilson defeated Mark King 6-4.

The China Open is the last event before the season-ending World Championship starts in Sheffield on 21 April.

