Masters winner Mark Allen must qualify for World Championship

Allen has fallen eight places to 17th in the latest world rankings

Masters champion Mark Allen will have to play in the qualifying rounds for the World Championship after falling out of the top 16 in the rankings.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman is down to 17th which means he will be competing in the qualifying event running from 11 to 18 April.

Allen will need to win three matches to make it to the final stages at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

In January the Antrim man beat Kyren Wilson 10-7 in the Masters final.

He became the first Northern Irishman to win one of snooker's three major titles since Dennis Taylor's 1987 Masters victory.

Kettering's Wilson, 26, is 10th in the world rankings and automatically through to the last 32 at the Crucible.