Players Championship: Shaun Murphy to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in final

Shaun Murphy won the World Championship in 2005

Shaun Murphy beat Mark Williams 6-3 to join Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the Players Championship in Llandudno.

Murphy, 35, will be looking to win his eighth ranking title when he faces five-time world champion and fellow Englishman O'Sullivan on Sunday.

Murphy opened up with a dazzling break of 133 against Welshman Williams and that set the tone for his display.

O'Sullivan reached the final on Friday by edging out defending champion Judd Trump in a final-frame decider.

And Murphy was in fine form as he ousted Williams, who had beaten compatriot Ryan Day in the quarter-finals.

He stole the second frame on the black with a superb clearance, before a second century put him 3-0 ahead.

Williams took his first frame by stealing in to win on the black before another classy Murphy break of 88 made it 4-1, only for Williams to hit back.

Murphy then extended his lead to 5-2 with runs of 42 and 45 before Williams rattled off his first century of the match to make it 5-3.

A nervy tense frame followed, the longest of the match, but after several safety exchanges a break of 56 saw Murphy home.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

