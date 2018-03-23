Players Championship: Shaun Murphy beats Anthony McGill to reach last four

From the section

Shaun Murphy is one of three former world champions to have reached the final four

Shaun Murphy set up a Players Championship semi-final with Mark Williams by edging a tight encounter with Anthony McGill.

The match went down to the final frame, with England's Murphy edging out his Scottish opponent 6-5.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will take on world number three Judd Trump later for a place in Sunday's final in Llandudno.

Trump beat O'Sullivan last year en route to winning the tournament.

Murphy will take on Williams on Saturday.

