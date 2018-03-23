Players Championship: Shaun Murphy beats Anthony McGill to reach last four

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy is one of three former world champions to have reached the final four

Shaun Murphy set up a Players Championship semi-final with Mark Williams by edging a tight encounter with Anthony McGill.

The match went down to the final frame, with England's Murphy edging out his Scottish opponent 6-5.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will take on world number three Judd Trump later for a place in Sunday's final in Llandudno.

Trump beat O'Sullivan last year en route to winning the tournament.

Murphy will take on Williams on Saturday.

