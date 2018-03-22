Players Championship: Judd Trump to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in semi-finals

From the section

Judd Trump turned professional in 2005

Judd Trump set up a Players Championship semi-final with five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan by beating Neil Robertson 6-1.

Trump, 28, beat O'Sullivan in last year's quarter-finals en route to winning the tournament.

The players will meet again in Llandudno in Friday's evening session.

One Welsh player will make it through to the semi-finals, with Ryan Day facing Mark Williams in Thursday's quarter-final.

The winner will face Anthony McGill or Shaun Murphy, who meet on Friday.