Players Championship: Judd Trump to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in semi-finals
-
- From the section Snooker
Judd Trump set up a Players Championship semi-final with five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan by beating Neil Robertson 6-1.
Trump, 28, beat O'Sullivan in last year's quarter-finals en route to winning the tournament.
The players will meet again in Llandudno in Friday's evening session.
One Welsh player will make it through to the semi-finals, with Ryan Day facing Mark Williams in Thursday's quarter-final.
The winner will face Anthony McGill or Shaun Murphy, who meet on Friday.