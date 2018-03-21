Players Championship: John Higgins out but Judd Trump through

From the section

Higgins was world champion in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011

Four-time world champion John Higgins was whitewashed 6-0 by fellow Scot Anthony McGill in the first round of the Players Championship in Llandudno.

McGill made breaks of 64, 61 and 57 to reach the quarter-finals where he will face Englishman Shaun Murphy.

Defending champion Judd Trump came from behind to beat Stephen Maguire 6-3, winning three frames in a row.

Trump compiled two century breaks of 128 and 117, plus further knocks of 78 and 76 and plays Neil Robertson next.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces China's Ding Junhui in the first quarter-final on Wednesday.

Ryan Day against fellow Welshman Mark Williams completes the line-up for the last-eight.