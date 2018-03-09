BBC Sport - Mark Allen hits 147 in Masters homecoming

Allen hits 147 in Masters homecoming

Masters champion Mark Allen delights fans in Antrim as he completes a maximum 147 at his homecoming event in Northern Ireland.

Allen beat Kyren Wilson 10-7 in January's final, becoming the first Northern Irishman to win one of snooker's three major titles since Dennis Taylor in 1987.

After a opening shot slip-up from local council mayor Paul Hamill, Allen went on to hit a 147 in front of a packed Antrim Forum.

