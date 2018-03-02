Welsh Open: Barry Hawkins faces Noppon Saengkham in semi-finals

Barry Hawkins
Hawkins was beaten in the 2013 World Championship final by Ronnie O'Sullivan

Former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins reached the semi-finals of the Welsh Open by defeating Yan Bingtao 5-1 in Cardiff.

Hawkins fell behind but was in high-scoring form thereafter, making breaks of 141, 137 and 74 to progress.

He faces Thailand's Noppon Saengkham, who will appear in his first ranking semi-final after beating Ian Burns 5-3.

Ronnie O'Sullivan plays John Higgins and Gary Wilson takes on Yu Delu in Friday's other quarter-finals.

