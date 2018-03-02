BBC Sport - Ng On-yee: 'Ladies can be good at snooker - even with glasses'

Hong Kong's Ng On-yee tells BBC Sport becoming world number one is "only the beginning" of her career after becoming the first Asian woman to top the rankings.

