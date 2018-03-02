Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan sets up John Higgins quarter-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won the Welsh Open four times

Ronnie O'Sullivan extended his winning streak to 18 frames after back-to-back whitewashes set up a Welsh Open quarter-final with John Higgins.

The five-time world champion won 4-0 against David Grace in the last 32, then beat Mike Dunn by the same score.

Higgins also enjoyed 4-0 wins over Sam Craigie and Nigel Bond as rounds three and four both took place on Thursday.

Matthew Stevens lost 4-2 to Yan Bingtao in the last 16, while reigning champion Stuart Bingham lost in the last 32.

O'Sullivan beat Graeme Dott 4-0 in his first match at the Welsh Open and also won the last six frames of his World Grand Prix final victory over Ding Junhui on Sunday.

"I'm very confident because I've won a lot of matches so that gives me a slight advantage," said the Englishman.

"Winning is a habit and when you get into a winning habit you can even play bad and win in the end. If my form comes good as well it's like a double bonus."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

