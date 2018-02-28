Welsh Open Snooker: Northern Ireland's Mark Allen into the last 16

Mark Allen is the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987
Mark Allen has advanced to the last 16 of the Welsh Open after a comfortable win against Iran's Soheil Vahedi.

The Masters champion continues to impress in Cardiff after producing a break of 116 to clinch a 4-1 victory.

Northern Ireland's Allen won three consecutive frames to defeat Vahedi in their last 32 contest.

The world number nine must now face England's Gary Wilson, who beat Daniel Wells 4-3 in their second round match.

Allen, 32, made a strong start to his match against Vahedi, recording a break of 57 to take the opening frame.

His opponent, ranked 116th in the world, responded to level the match on one apiece before Allen edged a tight third frame by 75 points to 68.

He then reeled off the remaining two frames he required - securing victory in style with his highest break of the match in the final frame.

Allen's fellow Northern Irishman, Gerard Greene is also into the next round after a 4-3 victory against Stuart Carrington.

Greene will now play John Astley of England for a place in the quarter-finals.

