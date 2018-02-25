World Grand Prix: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win title

Ronnie O'Sullivan clinched victory before the interval of the evening session

Ronnie O'Sullivan swept to a comfortable 10-3 victory over Ding Junhui to win the World Grand Prix in Preston.

The five-time world champion led 6-3 after the first session and rattled through the next four frames.

Ding's semi-final against world number one Mark Selby had finished in the early hours of Sunday, leaving the Chinese player little time to recover.

O'Sullivan took advantage for his 32nd ranking title and the £100,000 prize.

The 42-year-old Englishman made an early break of 71 to take the opener but Ding managed runs of 53 and 68 to go to 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

However, clearances of 124, 105 and 120 put O'Sullivan in control.

He started the evening session strongly with breaks of 46 and 43 as Ding struggled for fluency, and sealed victory in style with an 83 break.

"It is nice to be playing, competing and having fun," O'Sullivan told ITV Sport. "I re-dedicated myself to the sport before last year's Worlds and put the work in and I have had a few results.

"I haven't played since the Masters [in mid-January] so I came here cold and I got lucky this week."

