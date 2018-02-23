World Grand Prix: Mark Selby beats Michael White to reach semi-finals

From the section

Mark Selby has won the world title three times in the last four years

World number one Mark Selby defeated Michael White 5-2 to reach the World Grand Prix semi-finals in Preston.

Leicester's Selby, the current world champion, made breaks of 69, 59 and 52 to open up a 4-1 advantage.

Welshman White hit back with 70 but Selby progressed in the next and faces China's Ding Junhui, who beat Scot Anthony McGill 5-3, on Saturday.

World number two Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Stephen Maguire in the first semi-final on Friday (19:00 GMT).

O'Sullivan was in scintillating form in his quarter-final against Xiao Guodong, making four centuries in a 5-0 victory, ending with a pot success rate of 99%.