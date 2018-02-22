World Grand Prix: Ronnie O'Sullivan makes four centuries v Xiao Guodong
-
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan was in scintillating form, making four centuries, as he thrashed Xiao Guodong 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.
O'Sullivan, 42, opened with breaks of 105, 102 and 101, before a 55 halted his run of straight tons.
But a 106 put him through to face Stephen Maguire, who beat Shaun Murphy 5-2, in the last four in Preston.
Earlier on Thursday, world number one Mark Selby trounced Neil Robertson 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
Selby, the reigning world champion, will face Michael White next, after the Welshman beat Joe Perry by the same scoreline.
China's Ding Junhui beat Englishman Mark Joyce 4-1 to set up a meeting with Scotland's Anthony McGill, who beat Stuart Bingham 4-1.
O'Sullivan in a hurry
|A sensational scoresheet
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Xiao Guodong
|106 (105 break)
|Frame one
|19
|102 (102)
|Frame two
|1
|101 (101)
|Frame two
|0
|107 (55)
|Frame four
|25
|106 (106)
|Frame five
|0
|522
|Total points
|45
- Pot success: 99%
- Total match time: 55 minutes, 49 seconds
- Quickest frame: Fifth - six minutes, 41 seconds
- Career centuries: 929