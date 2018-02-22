Ronnie O'Sullivan youngest 147 record beaten by amateur Sean Maddocks

An amateur snooker player from Liverpool has surpassed Ronnie O'Sullivan as the youngest player to make a competitive maximum 147 break.

Sean Maddocks compiled the perfect run aged 15 years and 90 days, beating five-time world champion O'Sullivan's record from 1991 by eight days.

The break, made at the Pro-Am Series in Leeds last July, has been officially ratified by Guinness World Records.

Merseyside Open champion Maddocks also recently made his 100th century break.

Coach Neil Johnson said: "I have trained Sean from the age of 10 and could see he had something special from the very beginning. He also has a great work ethic to go with his undoubted talent.

"As with all young players, there is still a long way to go if he is to achieve his potential, but he has as good a chance as anyone that I am aware of and I hope that he can push on from here."

