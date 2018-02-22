Ronnie O'Sullivan youngest 147 record beaten by amateur Sean Maddocks

Sean Maddocks is the current Merseyside Open champion

An amateur snooker player from Liverpool has surpassed Ronnie O'Sullivan as the youngest player to make a competitive maximum 147 break.

Sean Maddocks compiled the perfect run aged 15 years and 90 days, beating five-time world champion O'Sullivan's record from 1991 by eight days.

The break, made at the Pro-Am Series in Leeds last July, has been officially ratified by Guinness World Records.

Merseyside Open champion Maddocks also recently made his 100th century break.

Coach Neil Johnson said: "I have trained Sean from the age of 10 and could see he had something special from the very beginning. He also has a great work ethic to go with his undoubted talent.

"As with all young players, there is still a long way to go if he is to achieve his potential, but he has as good a chance as anyone that I am aware of and I hope that he can push on from here."