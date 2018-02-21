World Grand Prix: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats teenager Yan Bingtao to reach quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won 31 ranking titles in his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Preston after a narrow win over Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao.

The five-time world champion was taken all the way by the 18-year-old and eventually prevailed by winning the final two frames to take the match 4-3.

Earlier, world number one Mark Selby scraped through his first round match, beating Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

The reigning world champion will play Neil Robertson in the last 16.

The game was locked at 3-3 when Robertson missed an opportunity, allowing Selby to make a break of 75 and eventually win the tie.

"I probably should have lost it," said Selby. "I didn't expect Jimmy to miss in the final frame and I thought he was going to win it in that visit.

"I was just happy to get a chance and when I did get one I managed to capitalise."

Elsewhere, former world number one Ding Junhui is also through to the last 16 after beating Mark King 4-1, while former world champion Stuart Bingham beat Mark Williams 4-2.

