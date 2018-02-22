Welsh Open 2018: BBC coverage details and times
|Welsh Open on the BBC
|Dates: 26 Feb- 4 Mar Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online
BBC coverage
Monday, 26 February
13:00-16:30 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:15 - Highlights, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Tuesday, 27 February
13:00-16:30 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online
23:15-00:15 - Highlights, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Wednesday, 28 February
13:00-16:25 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:15 - Highlights, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Thursday, 1 March
13:00-16:25 - BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online
Friday, 2 March
13:00-16:30 - BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online
13:30-16:30 - BBC Red Button and online
19:00-19:30 - BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online
19:00-22:00 - Uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online
Saturday, 3 March
Times on BBC Two Wales TBC
13:00-16:30 - Connected TV and online
19:00-22:00 - Uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online
21:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button
Sunday, 4 March
Times on BBC Two Wales TBC
13:00-16:30 - Connected TV and online
All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Dates for some programmes have yet to be confirmed.
Comprehensive TV coverage from every day's play is available via the BBC Sport website, connected TVs and app. Schedule of play available here.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.