Mark Allen edged out by Xiao Guodong at World Grand Prix in Preston

Mark Allen
Mark Allen also suffered a first-round defeat in the German Masters three weeks ago

Masters champion Mark Allen let slip a 3-0 lead as Xiao Guodong fought back to win 4-3 in the World Grand Prix.

The world number nine from Antrim hit breaks of 86 and 51 as he won the opening three frames of the first-round encounter in Preston.

Chinese opponent Guodong started his comeback with a break of 89 before making it 3-2.

Guodong, who is ranked 29th, won the final two frames with ease thanks to breaks of 78 and 71.

Allen became the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987 when he defeat Kyren Wilson in London last month.

